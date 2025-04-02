Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: death toll rises to four, investigation launched
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, four people were killed and three more were injured. Infrastructure was damaged, and the prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into a war crime.
As a result of a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, four people died and three local residents were injured. The Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.
According to the investigation, in the evening of April 2, 2025, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, four people died as a result of the shelling. Three local residents were injured
It is noted that infrastructure was damaged as a result of the shelling. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.
The Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, said that the victims included a 29-year-old woman and men aged 35 and 41. All were hospitalized.
The Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles.