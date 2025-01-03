1255 cultural heritage sites damaged in Ukraine due to war, most of them in Kharkiv region - Ministry of Culture

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150807 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129235 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136727 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173144 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111022 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165627 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104526 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113979 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131682 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 49313 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101521 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103736 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150820 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193316 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182470 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131683 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132690 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143506 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135080 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152223 views
1255 cultural heritage sites damaged in Ukraine due to war, most of them in Kharkiv region - Ministry of Culture

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34115 views

As of December 2024, 1255 damaged cultural heritage sites were recorded in Ukraine due to the war. The most affected sites are in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions.

As of December 2024, 1255 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine were damaged by the war. Most of them are in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

Details

As of the end of December 2024, the total number of damaged cultural heritage sites in Ukraine is 1255. Of these, 125 are of national importance, 1055 are of local importance, and 75 are newly discovered

It is noted that cultural monuments in 18 regions and Kyiv, in particular, were damaged:

Image

The Ministry of Culture also noted that, according to information provided by the regional and Kyiv city military administrations, 33 cultural heritage sites in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions and the city of Kyiv were damaged in December.

In addition, it is currently impossible to calculate the number of damaged cultural heritage monuments that have been affected by the hostilities in the occupied territories.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling , the building of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine, a historical and architectural monument where prominent writers once worked, was damaged. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCulture
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

