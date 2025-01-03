1255 cultural heritage sites damaged in Ukraine due to war, most of them in Kharkiv region - Ministry of Culture

As of December 2024, 1255 cultural heritage sites in Ukraine were damaged by the war. Most of them are in Kharkiv, Kherson, and Donetsk regions. This is reported by the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications, according to UNN.

As of the end of December 2024, the total number of damaged cultural heritage sites in Ukraine is 1255. Of these, 125 are of national importance, 1055 are of local importance, and 75 are newly discovered - the Ministry of Culture reported.

It is noted that cultural monuments in 18 regions and Kyiv, in particular, were damaged:

in Kharkiv region - 324;

Kherson - 180;

Donetsk - 164;

Odesa - 137;

Chernihivska is 65;

Kyiv region and the city of Kyiv - 83;

Zaporizhzhya Street - 57;

Mykolaivska Street - 44;

Dnipropetrovska - 49;

Lvivska is 60;

Sumy - 33;

Luhansk - 32;

Khmelnytsky - 10;

Poltavska - 6;

Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr - 4 each;

Kirovogradskaya - 2;

Cherkassy - 1.

The Ministry of Culture also noted that, according to information provided by the regional and Kyiv city military administrations, 33 cultural heritage sites in Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions and the city of Kyiv were damaged in December.

In addition, it is currently impossible to calculate the number of damaged cultural heritage monuments that have been affected by the hostilities in the occupied territories.

As a result of Russian shelling , the building of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine, a historical and architectural monument where prominent writers once worked, was damaged.