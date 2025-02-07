UNESCO condemns Russia's attack on cultural heritage sites in Odesa on November 14

UNESCO has responded to a letter from the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and condemned Russia's strikes on Odesa on November 14, 2024. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post of the Ombudsman on Telegram.

The attack damaged 21 architectural and urban planning monuments located within the historic center of Odesa, a World Heritage Site, and its buffer zone.

The organization called for an end to attacks on cultural property protected by international legal acts. In addition, UNESCO conducted a remote damage assessment and sent a mission to Odesa to assess the damage.

Russia once again proves that it seeks to destroy Ukrainian culture and history by destroying cultural heritage sites. Russia is grossly violating Articles 4 and 5 of the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. In addition, Section VI of the 2003 UNESCO Declaration states that a state that intentionally destroys cultural heritage of importance to humanity is responsible for this under international law, regardless of whether it is on the UNESCO list - Lubinets noted.

Recall

As a result of the Russian attack on November 14 in Odesa, numerous architectural monuments in the historic center of the city were damaged. Among the affected objects are buildings from the XIX-XX centuries. Also, 8 people were injured, including a 9-year-old child; residential buildings, cars, and a heating main that provided heat to 220 apartment buildings were damaged.