Poland has named another reason why it will not send a military contingent to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Sending Polish troops to Ukraine as part of a foreign contingent will give Russian propaganda a reason to declare Warsaw's intention to seize Ukrainian territories. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in an interview with RMF FM, reports UNN with reference to Onet.
When Radosław Sikorski was asked if he believed in Article 5 of the NATO Charter, he answered in the affirmative: "As for Article 5 of the NATO Charter, nothing has changed."
We are ready to repel Russian aggression
The Foreign Minister commented on whether there is a possibility that after the presidential elections the decision will be changed and Polish soldiers will be sent to Ukraine.
I don't think so
Sikorski cited Russian propaganda as the reason for the ban on sending the contingent.
Russian propaganda is now accusing us of wanting to enter Ukraine and divide (territories - ed.) with them. This will be an element of mobilizing society in Russia itself, and we do not want to give Russian propaganda this argument
When asked whether this would affect the presence of Polish entrepreneurs in the reconstruction of Ukraine, he replied: "Poland will become the largest beneficiary of the reconstruction of Ukraine, due to linguistic proximity and logistics itself, we will be the logistics hub of this reconstruction."
Sikorski also assured that he does not plan to talk to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, despite the actions taken by the United States to restore relations with Russia.
Addition
As RMF 24 wrote on February 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland would not send troops to Ukraine.
Tusk explained this by saying that the country is focusing on protecting the eastern flank, the border with Russia and Belarus.
Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that a military contingent in the event of a peace agreement is not an absolute necessity. Perhaps certain monitoring forces will be needed, and it is possible that Russia and Ukraine will agree on UN forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the UN is not an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees for Ukraine.