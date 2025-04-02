Poland has named another reason why it will not send a military contingent to Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11188 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 99037 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163116 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103079 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339446 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172001 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143871 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195849 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124385 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108081 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Poland has named another reason why it will not send a military contingent to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35993 views

Radosław Sikorski said that sending Polish troops would give grounds for Russian propaganda. Poland will be a logistics hub for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Poland has named another reason why it will not send a military contingent to Ukraine

Sending Polish troops to Ukraine as part of a foreign contingent will give Russian propaganda a reason to declare Warsaw's intention to seize Ukrainian territories. This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski in an interview with RMF FM, reports UNN with reference to Onet.

When Radosław Sikorski was asked if he believed in Article 5 of the NATO Charter, he answered in the affirmative: "As for Article 5 of the NATO Charter, nothing has changed."

We are ready to repel Russian aggression 

- he assured.

The Foreign Minister commented on whether there is a possibility that after the presidential elections the decision will be changed and Polish soldiers will be sent to Ukraine.

I don't think so 

- Sikorski said.

Sikorski cited Russian propaganda as the reason for the ban on sending the contingent.

Russian propaganda is now accusing us of wanting to enter Ukraine and divide (territories - ed.) with them. This will be an element of mobilizing society in Russia itself, and we do not want to give Russian propaganda this argument 

- he said.

When asked whether this would affect the presence of Polish entrepreneurs in the reconstruction of Ukraine, he replied: "Poland will become the largest beneficiary of the reconstruction of Ukraine, due to linguistic proximity and logistics itself, we will be the logistics hub of this reconstruction."

Sikorski also assured that he does not plan to talk to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, despite the actions taken by the United States to restore relations with Russia.

Addition

As RMF 24 wrote on February 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Poland would not send troops to Ukraine.

Tusk explained this by saying that the country is focusing on protecting the eastern flank, the border with Russia and Belarus.

Polish President Andrzej Duda stated that a military contingent in the event of a peace agreement is not an absolute necessity. Perhaps certain monitoring forces will be needed, and it is possible that Russia and Ukraine will agree on UN forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the UN is not an alternative to a military contingent or security guarantees for Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Andrzej Duda
Radosław Sikorski
NATO
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
