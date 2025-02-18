France to hold second meeting on Ukraine: Canada among invitees

France plans to hold a second meeting to discuss Ukraine and European security on Wednesday, but has invited European countries that did not attend earlier this week and NATO ally Canada. Diplomatic sources told Reuters this on Tuesday, reports UNN.

Details

Two diplomatic sources said the countries invited were Norway, Canada, the three Baltic States (Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia), the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Greece, Romania, Sweden and Belgium.

European leaders find no quick answer at Ukraine summit amid Trump's remarks - Politico

Some countries may participate via videoconference, two diplomats said.

The Elysee Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

French Prime Minister warns of threat of war in Europe