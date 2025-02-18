France to hold second meeting on Ukraine: Canada among invitees
Kyiv • UNN
France organizes a second meeting on Ukraine and European security with the participation of new countries. Norway, Canada, the Baltic States, the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Romania, Sweden and Belgium are invited to the meeting.
France plans to hold a second meeting to discuss Ukraine and European security on Wednesday, but has invited European countries that did not attend earlier this week and NATO ally Canada. Diplomatic sources told Reuters this on Tuesday, reports UNN.
Details
Two diplomatic sources said the countries invited were Norway, Canada, the three Baltic States (Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia), the Czech Republic, Greece, Finland, Greece, Romania, Sweden and Belgium.
European leaders find no quick answer at Ukraine summit amid Trump's remarks - Politico18.02.2025, 08:40 • 62083 views
Some countries may participate via videoconference, two diplomats said.
The Elysee Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
French Prime Minister warns of threat of war in Europe18.02.2025, 18:35 • 30391 view