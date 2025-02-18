French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has warned of the possibility of an expansion of the war in Europe, noting that this could happen for the first time since 1945. Le Figaro writes about it, UNN reports.

Speaking at the weekly breakfast of the joint government platform, Beirut emphasized that the situation in Europe resembles the context of the 1930s.

We are in the context of the 1930s with icebergs approaching us, and the meeting in Paris at the Elysee Palace could not avert them - He added.

The prime minister also noted that there is an "incomprehensible coalition" between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump, which, in his opinion, is marginalizing Europe on its own soil.

These statements were made against the backdrop of a deteriorating international situation that raises concerns about stability and security in Europe.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of possible Russian aggression against Poland and Lithuania, citing intelligence data.