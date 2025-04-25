Peugeot 208 and Dacia Sandero Become Bestsellers: Which Cars are Preferred in Europe

In March 2025, the most popular car in Europe was the Peugeot 208 hatchback. Dacia Sandero ranks second, and Renault Clio closes the top three.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to Ukrautoprom.

According to JATO Dynamics, European sales of Peugeot 208 reached 25,241 cars, which is 7% more than in March last year. - it is said in the post.

According to the table published by Ukrautoprom, Dacia Sandero is slightly behind – 24,577 cars of this brand were purchased, which is 6% less than in March 2024. Renault Clio is also losing popularity, but still remains in the lead – 23,062 cars were purchased, which is 3% less than in March last year.

Volkswagen Tiguan took only the ninth place, but the brand is showing significant growth in popularity. In March 2025, 19,591 cars were purchased, which is 42% more than in March last year.

The list of the most popular cars among Europeans is closed by Ford Puma, which is located on the tenth step with a result of 19,269 cars, which is only 1% more than last year.

Let us remind you

That in the first two months of 2025, Dacia Sandero became the leader in European sales with a figure of 45,524 cars. Renault Clio and Volkswagen Golf were also in the top ten.