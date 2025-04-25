$41.690.02
Russian attacks on Ukraine: occupants killed and wounded over 30 Ukrainian children in 3 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3292 views

Russian troops have killed one child and wounded over 30 in shelling of Ukrainian cities in the past three days. Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,546 children have been affected.

Russian attacks on Ukraine: occupants killed and wounded over 30 Ukrainian children in 3 days

Russian occupiers have killed and wounded more than 30 children in the last three days of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian cities. This was reported in Telegram by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

Details

The statistics for the last three days are as follows:

  • April 22, as a result of shelling in Zaporizhzhia seven children were injured: five boys aged 3, 4, 13, 16 years and two girls aged 14 and 17 years;
    • April 22, as a result of shelling in Kherson, a 6-year-old girl was injured;
      • April 22, as a result of shelling in Kharkiv, a 17-year-old boy was wounded;
        • April 23, as a result of shelling in Kostiantynivka a 12-year-old girl was killed in the Donetsk region;
          • April 23, as a result of shelling in Kramatorsk a 16-year-old girl was injured in the Donetsk region;
            • April 23, as a result of a drone attack in Nikopol two girls aged 1 and 3 years were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region;
              • April 24, as a result of shelling in Kyiv, a 17-year-old boy was killed, and 10 more children were injured: five boys aged 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 years and five girls aged 14, 15 and 17 years;
                • April 24, as a result of shelling in Bezliudivka a 14-year-old girl was injured in the Kharkiv district of the Kharkiv region.

                  As of April 25, 2025, a total of 622 children have died and more than 1,924 have been injured to varying degrees of severity. The total number of victims since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is more than 2,546 children.

                  The regional statistics on affected children are as follows:

                  • Donetsk region - 640 children;
                    • Kharkiv region - 490 children;
                      • Dnipropetrovsk region - 235 children;
                        • Kherson region - 208 children;
                          • Zaporizhzhia region - 177 children;
                            • Kyiv region - 136 children;
                              • Sumy region - 134 children;
                                • Mykolaiv region - 118 children.

                                  Yevhen Ustimenko

