Nikopol, Ukraine

On the night of March 19, the Russian Federation attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, 8 of which were shot down. The enemy also struck the railway's energy system.
Two people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Nikopol district. An industrial enterprise, infrastructure and more than a dozen private houses were damaged.
Five people were injured in the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol region as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. A gas station and a car were damaged, and one woman was hospitalized.
Russian troops shelled Nikopol, injuring two women aged 18 and 44. Private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Occupants attacked Nikopol district with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, damaging a hospital, a sports school and residential buildings. A 79-year-old patient was injured, suffering abrasions to her face.
Five men aged 30-39 were injured as a result of artillery shelling of Nikopol. A fire broke out at an industrial enterprise and was extinguished by rescuers.
Units of the Vostok military group destroyed 13 enemy drones in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. However, the attack damaged infrastructure, residential buildings and an industrial enterprise, and there were no casualties.
Russian troops shelled Nikopol with multiple rocket launchers, killing a 54-year-old woman and wounding a 45-year-old man. Houses were destroyed, and the city's infrastructure and communications were damaged.
Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in the nighttime shelling of Nikopol and Marhanets community. Residential buildings, an industrial enterprise and infrastructure were damaged.
Three local residents were wounded in the shelling of Nikopol, one of them was hospitalized. Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with artillery, Grads, and a kamikaze drone. As a result of the shelling, a fire station was damaged, but there were no casualties.
Eight people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the central market in Nikopol. Seven are hospitalized, one woman is in critical condition, and three others are in serious condition.
Six people were injured in the central market of Nikopol as a result of a Russian kamikaze drone attack. Three women are in serious condition, the rest of the victims have moderate injuries.
A 16-year-old boy sustained a mine-blast injury as a result of Russian shelling of the Nikopol region. In total, the occupiers attacked the area almost 15 times, damaging 19 buildings and infrastructure.
As a result of the shelling of Nikopol, 4 people were wounded, two of them in serious condition. A lyceum, shops, 8 houses and 3 cars were damaged.
In Nikopol, a kamikaze drone attack left two people with moderate injuries. A gas station and a car were damaged.
Russian troops launched about 15 attacks on Nikopol district using Grad rocket launchers, artillery and drones. A 75-year-old woman was injured, and residential buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged.
The bodies of two children have been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile strike on November 11. Rescuers continue to search for another child, and the body of a woman was found earlier.
The Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih injured 14 people, search and rescue operations continue. In Nikopol region, two people were killed and five wounded by shelling.
Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Dniprovsky district and attacked Nikopol district with a drone and artillery. Infrastructure was damaged, but there were no casualties.
Terrorists shelled Nikopol twice with artillery, launching about 5 shells. An industrial enterprise was damaged, there were no casualties.
Two girls aged 12 and 13 were wounded in Nikopol as a result of a Russian drone attack. The victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, their condition is assessed as moderate.
Russian troops launched about 30 attacks on Nikopol district using kamikaze drones, artillery and Grad systems. The shelling damaged a gas station, a poultry farm, an administrative building and a car wash, with no casualties.
At night, explosions occurred in Dnipro, damaging windows and doors of private homes. Dnipropetrovs'k region was hit by kamikaze drones and artillery, in particular in Nikopol and other communities, with no casualties.
Donbass Realities journalists came under fire while filming in the Bakhmut sector. A military correspondent received a concussion, two soldiers were lightly wounded, and the cameraman was not injured.
Law enforcement officers detained two groups that were setting fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles and relay cabinets on the orders of Russia. The detainees include five people, including two minors, who face up to 15 years in prison.
A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 4 people, including a 12-year-old girl. A hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars were damaged.
The shelling in Kryvyi Rih injured 17 people, 8 of whom are hospitalized. A hotel, a shop, an administrative building, an educational institution, 7 apartment buildings and about 15 cars were damaged.
Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region, injuring a pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy. Infrastructure, private houses, outbuildings and communications in several communities were damaged.
