Nikopol, Ukraine

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15852 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28989 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64927 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214012 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122723 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391983 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310852 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213769 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244237 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255113 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132012 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214010 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391982 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254397 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310852 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3162 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14303 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45539 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72127 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57214 views
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: a fire broke out in the regional center, the railway's energy system was hit

On the night of March 19, the Russian Federation attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, 8 of which were shot down. The enemy also struck the railway's energy system.

War • March 19, 05:58 AM • 17369 views

The enemy carried out almost two dozen attacks in Nikopol region during the day: two people were wounded

Two people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Nikopol district. An industrial enterprise, infrastructure and more than a dozen private houses were damaged.

Society • February 26, 05:19 PM • 30574 views

5 people injured in Dnipro region due to Russian drone attack

Five people were injured in the Chervonohryhorivka community in the Nikopol region as a result of a kamikaze drone attack. A gas station and a car were damaged, and one woman was hospitalized.

War • February 17, 09:53 AM • 20777 views

Russian army shells Nikopol: two women injured

Russian troops shelled Nikopol, injuring two women aged 18 and 44. Private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged.

War • February 10, 08:05 PM • 23427 views

Russian army damaged a hospital in Dnipropetrovs'k region: a patient was injured

Occupants attacked Nikopol district with Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery, damaging a hospital, a sports school and residential buildings. A 79-year-old patient was injured, suffering abrasions to her face.

War • February 1, 10:50 AM • 28106 views

Russian army attacks Nikopol: enterprise damaged, 5 injured

Five men aged 30-39 were injured as a result of artillery shelling of Nikopol. A fire broke out at an industrial enterprise and was extinguished by rescuers.

War • January 27, 08:45 AM • 26421 views

Infrastructure and houses damaged in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Units of the Vostok military group destroyed 13 enemy drones in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. However, the attack damaged infrastructure, residential buildings and an industrial enterprise, and there were no casualties.

War • January 27, 06:54 AM • 30077 views

Russian troops shell Nikopol with MLRS: one killed and one wounded

Russian troops shelled Nikopol with multiple rocket launchers, killing a 54-year-old woman and wounding a 45-year-old man. Houses were destroyed, and the city's infrastructure and communications were damaged.

Society • January 15, 10:08 PM • 31492 views

Aggressor country attacks Dnipropetrovs'k region: three injured, including a minor child

Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in the nighttime shelling of Nikopol and Marhanets community. Residential buildings, an industrial enterprise and infrastructure were damaged.

Society • January 14, 06:12 AM • 33504 views

Occupants shelled Nikopol: three wounded

Three local residents were wounded in the shelling of Nikopol, one of them was hospitalized. Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

Society • January 4, 11:58 AM • 30192 views

Nighttime strike on Nikopol: occupiers attacked the fire department

Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with artillery, Grads, and a kamikaze drone. As a result of the shelling, a fire station was damaged, but there were no casualties.

War • January 4, 07:44 AM • 29026 views

Russia's attack on Nikopol market: 8 injured already

Eight people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the central market in Nikopol. Seven are hospitalized, one woman is in critical condition, and three others are in serious condition.

War • December 26, 09:55 AM • 21251 views

Russians attacked the central market in Nikopol: 6 injured

Six people were injured in the central market of Nikopol as a result of a Russian kamikaze drone attack. Three women are in serious condition, the rest of the victims have moderate injuries.

War • December 26, 08:58 AM • 19975 views

Teenager injured due to Russian strikes in Nikopol region

A 16-year-old boy sustained a mine-blast injury as a result of Russian shelling of the Nikopol region. In total, the occupiers attacked the area almost 15 times, damaging 19 buildings and infrastructure.

War • December 22, 09:50 AM • 25058 views

4 people wounded in Russian shelling of Nikopol

As a result of the shelling of Nikopol, 4 people were wounded, two of them in serious condition. A lyceum, shops, 8 houses and 3 cars were damaged.

War • December 19, 09:40 AM • 17195 views

Nikopol was attacked by a Russian drone: there are casualties and a gas station damaged

In Nikopol, a kamikaze drone attack left two people with moderate injuries. A gas station and a car were damaged.

War • November 25, 11:17 AM • 18402 views

Russian troops attack Nikopol district: 75-year-old woman injured

Russian troops launched about 15 attacks on Nikopol district using Grad rocket launchers, artillery and drones. A 75-year-old woman was injured, and residential buildings and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Society • November 16, 07:27 PM • 37813 views

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: bodies of 2 children pulled out of rubble

The bodies of two children have been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile strike on November 11. Rescuers continue to search for another child, and the body of a woman was found earlier.

Society • November 12, 05:52 AM • 24882 views

In Kryvyi Rih, the number of victims of the Russian Federation's strike has increased to 14

The Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih injured 14 people, search and rescue operations continue. In Nikopol region, two people were killed and five wounded by shelling.

War • November 11, 03:16 PM • 22017 views

Russian army launched a missile attack on Dniprovsky district at night: what is known about the consequences

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Dniprovsky district and attacked Nikopol district with a drone and artillery. Infrastructure was damaged, but there were no casualties.

War • November 4, 06:58 AM • 22927 views

Night shelling in Dnipropetrovs'k region: industrial enterprise damaged

Terrorists shelled Nikopol twice with artillery, launching about 5 shells. An industrial enterprise was damaged, there were no casualties.

Society • November 3, 05:37 AM • 43592 views

Russian kamikaze drone wounds two girls in Nikopol

Two girls aged 12 and 13 were wounded in Nikopol as a result of a Russian drone attack. The victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds, their condition is assessed as moderate.

War • October 28, 09:59 AM • 17161 views

Damaged gas station, poultry farm and car wash: occupants attacked Nikopol district about 30 times

Russian troops launched about 30 attacks on Nikopol district using kamikaze drones, artillery and Grad systems. The shelling damaged a gas station, a poultry farm, an administrative building and a car wash, with no casualties.

War • October 25, 03:45 PM • 17654 views

Explosions in Dnipro: houses damaged, no casualties

At night, explosions occurred in Dnipro, damaging windows and doors of private homes. Dnipropetrovs'k region was hit by kamikaze drones and artillery, in particular in Nikopol and other communities, with no casualties.

Society • October 22, 05:01 AM • 30806 views

“Donbas Realities” crew comes under fire in Bakhmut sector

Donbass Realities journalists came under fire while filming in the Bakhmut sector. A military correspondent received a concussion, two soldiers were lightly wounded, and the cameraman was not injured.

War • October 21, 06:55 PM • 34385 views

Two more groups of arsonists of AFU vehicles and relay cabinets exposed in Ukraine

Law enforcement officers detained two groups that were setting fire to Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles and relay cabinets on the orders of Russia. The detainees include five people, including two minors, who face up to 15 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • October 21, 01:47 PM • 17151 views

Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: 4 injured, buildings damaged

A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 4 people, including a 12-year-old girl. A hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars were damaged.

Society • October 21, 05:01 AM • 39508 views

In Kryvyi Rih, 17 people were injured as a result of hostile attacks - RMA

The shelling in Kryvyi Rih injured 17 people, 8 of whom are hospitalized. A hotel, a shop, an administrative building, an educational institution, 7 apartment buildings and about 15 cars were damaged.

Society • October 20, 04:50 AM • 53021 views

Russians shell Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and drones: a pregnant woman and a child are wounded

Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region, injuring a pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy. Infrastructure, private houses, outbuildings and communications in several communities were damaged.

Society • October 15, 04:12 PM • 18599 views

Budget funds transferred using false land valuation: ex-head of district state administration and accomplices convicted in Dnipro region

The former acting head of the Nikopol District State Administration and two accomplices were sentenced to 7 years for embezzlement of budget funds. In 2019, they organized a scheme with a false valuation of land worth more than UAH 4 million.

Crimes and emergencies • October 15, 09:45 AM • 12375 views