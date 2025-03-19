Attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: a fire broke out in the regional center, the railway's energy system was hit
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 19, the Russian Federation attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, 8 of which were shot down. The enemy also struck the railway's energy system.
On the night of Wednesday, March 19, the Russians again sent drones to the Dnipropetrovsk region. 8 UAVs were shot down by defenders. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.
Details
At the same time, according to him, the enemy attack was not without consequences. In particular, a fire broke out in Dnipro. Two fires also occurred in the Pavlograd district. An infrastructure object was damaged there.
Nikopol region also suffered from drones. The aggressor targeted the district center and the Marganets community. A private house, a farm building, and a car were damaged
Lysak clarified that 10 private houses and 5 farm buildings were destroyed due to the shelling of Nikopol, which occurred yesterday evening.
It touched the power line. Everywhere - without deaths or injuries
Meanwhile, Ukrzaliznytsia reported that in the morning of March 19, the enemy attacked the railway's power system in the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. There are de-energized sections, but train traffic continues on schedule.
The agency clarified that during the elimination of the consequences, the enemy launched a repeated strike.
"Fortunately, there were no casualties. To extinguish the fire at the facility, an order was given for the fire train of Ukrzaliznytsia to leave. We are working on restoration. This is a pause in attacks on the energy sector or an energy truce in the enemy's performance," Ukrzaliznytsia summarized.
Let us remind you
On the night of March 19, the Russians launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region. According to the regional military administration, a person was injured in the Buchanskyi district as a result of the enemy attack.
