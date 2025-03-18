In Sumy, a "shahed" attacked a healthcare facility: details
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked a medical facility in Sumy with a kamikaze drone. There were no casualties or injuries, reported Artem Kobzar.
Today, as a result of the Shahed attack, one of the healthcare facilities was hit
According to him, preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties or fatalities.
