In Sumy, a "Shahed" hit a warehouse, causing a fire
Kyiv • UNN
On the evening of March 11, Russian troops attacked Sumy. An enemy drone hit a warehouse, causing a fire, said Artem Kobzar.
I wish you good health, dear residents of Sumy. Unfortunately, a "Shahed" hit one of the warehouses. There is a fire, all services are working on the spot
According to him, there is no information about the wounded and dead yet.
