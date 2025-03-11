Massive drone attack on Dnipro: private houses damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, as a result of the drone attack, an infrastructure facility and two private houses were damaged.
Dnipro is under a massive attack by enemy drones - an infrastructure facility is on fire, private houses have been damaged. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.
A massive drone attack. Currently, it is known that an infrastructure facility is on fire in Dnipro. There are also damages to two private houses. There are likely people under the rubble. We are clarifying the information.
Let's add
Later, Lysak reported that the information about people under the rubble after the drone attack on Dnipro has not yet been confirmed. However, the danger continues.
"Do not ignore the warning," he concluded.
