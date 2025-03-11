An explosion was heard in Dnipro, there is damage to infrastructure - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Dnipro, there is damage to infrastructure. Enemy drones have been recorded in the region, air defense is operational.
The Russian army attacked Dnipro, there is information about infrastructure damage. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, as reported by UNN.
Dnipro. Loudly. Preliminary, there is information about infrastructure damage. Details later!
According to the head of the RMA, there are still enemy drones in the region.
"Be careful. Stay in safe places. Air defense is operational," he concluded.
