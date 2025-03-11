An explosion was heard in Odesa against the backdrop of a ballistic threat
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was recorded in the city of Odesa following a warning from the mayor about a ballistic threat from the territory of Crimea. Currently, there is no information about damage or destruction.
In Odesa, against the backdrop of a ballistic threat, an explosion was heard, reports UNN.
"An explosion is heard in the city!" - reported the mayor of Odesa, Hennadiy Trukhanov.
Earlier, Trukhanov reported a ballistic threat from Crimea.
Additionally
Currently, there is no information about damage or destruction.