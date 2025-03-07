DTEK has suffered new attacks on facilities in the Poltava and Odesa regions
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked DTEK's gas production facilities in Poltava, forcing them to halt operations. In Odesa, systematic strikes on the company's energy infrastructure continue - the sixth attack in 2.5 weeks.
This morning, gas extraction facilities of the DTEK company were attacked in Poltava region. In Odesa region, attacks on energy facilities continue, with six strikes on the company's infrastructure carried out in the last two and a half weeks. This was reported by the DTEK press service, as conveyed by UNN.
This morning, gas extraction facilities of the DTEK company were attacked in Poltava region. As a result of the destructive strikes, these facilities have ceased operations.
At the same time, Russian troops continue to strike at DTEK's energy facilities in Odesa region. This is already the sixth attack in the last 2.5 weeks. For four consecutive nights, the enemy has been delivering destructive strikes on the infrastructure. Despite this, energy workers are working continuously to promptly restore damaged equipment and ensure the stable operation of the energy system.
