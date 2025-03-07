34 out of 67 missiles and 100 out of 194 drones launched by Russia downed over Ukraine: F-16 and Mirage-2000 jointly defended Ukrainian skies for the first time
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked Ukraine with 261 aerial targets, including missiles and drones. Air defense forces shot down 134 targets, and for the first time, French Mirage-2000 participated in repelling the attack alongside F-16s.
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 67 missiles of various types and 194 drones, 34 missiles and 100 drones were shot down, for the first time French Mirage-2000 participated in repelling the attack along with F-16, reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 7, Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike with missiles of various types from air, ground, and sea bases on critical infrastructure facilities.
"The main focus of the strike was on the facilities of Ukraine's gas extraction industry," - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.
According to preliminary data, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 261 enemy air attack means - 67 missiles of various types and 194 strike UAVs and imitation drones of various types, including: 35 cruise missiles X-101/X-55; 8 cruise missiles Kalibr; 3 ballistic missiles Iskander-M/KN-23; 4 surface-to-air guided missiles S-300; 8 guided aviation missiles X-59/69; 194 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and imitation drones of other types.
The enemy air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare means, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Fighter aviation was also involved, including F-16 and Mirage-2000 aircraft. It is worth noting that the French fighters, which arrived in Ukraine just a month ago, participated for the first time in repelling the enemy air attack
As noted by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, "as of 10:00, the downing of 134 air targets has been confirmed: 25 cruise missiles X-101/X-55; 8 cruise missiles Kalibr; 1 guided aviation missile X-59/69; 100 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (drones of other types)". "In addition, up to ten enemy missiles (not included in the statistics of those shot down) did not reach their targets!" - the message states.
"86 enemy imitation drones were location-lost (without negative consequences)," - indicated the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
