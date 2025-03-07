Russia launched 7 missiles at Ternopil region: the head of the RMA updated data on the night Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
7 Kalibr-type missiles were launched in the Ternopil region, of which 5 were shot down by air defense forces. Two hits caused problems with gas supply, but the situation is stabilizing.
Russian troops attacked the Ternopil region on March 7, launching seven "Kalibr" missiles. This was reported by the head of the Ternopil RMA, Vyacheslav Negoda, during a briefing on Friday, writes UNN.
Earlier, six missiles were reported, but according to updated data, the number turned out to be higher.
According to the air defense forces, 7 "Kalibr" type missiles were launched, 5 of which were shot down. However, there were 2 hits on this object. A gas fire occurred, and the consequences were eliminated by the State Emergency Service. As of now, the fire has been completely extinguished.
"Regarding the consequences, after the strike, there was a drop in pressure in the gas transportation network, and we promptly warned all consumers, as well as the heads of educational institutions and school facilities, and community leaders about the possible gas restrictions due to the pressure drop. However, as of now, appropriate work has also been carried out. The situation is stabilizing, and we will provide additional information throughout the day about the situation with gas supply," - noted Negoda.
Recall
Earlier, Negoda reported that on March 7, two Russian missiles hit the gas transportation network in the Ternopil region, while another 4 missiles and 2 "Shahed" drones were shot down by air defense.