Occupants shelled Nikopol: three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Three local residents were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN.
Three people were injured in Nikopol as a result of enemy shelling. A 71-year-old man was hospitalized. He is in moderate condition. Women aged 61 and 68 are undergoing outpatient treatment
Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the town.
