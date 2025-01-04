Occupants shelled Nikopol: three wounded

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74123 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155077 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131411 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138762 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136660 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175926 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111574 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167773 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104627 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114001 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135608 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134902 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 64560 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 103917 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106111 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155077 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 175926 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195333 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184440 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 134902 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135608 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144379 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135918 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152989 views
Occupants shelled Nikopol: three wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 29842 views

Three local residents were wounded in the shelling of Nikopol, one of them was hospitalized. Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged.

Three local residents were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the RMA Sergey Lysak, reports UNN

Three people were injured in Nikopol as a result of enemy shelling. A 71-year-old man was hospitalized. He is in moderate condition. Women aged 61 and 68 are undergoing outpatient treatment

- wrote Lysak.

Private houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the town.

Nighttime strike on Nikopol: occupiers attacked the fire department
04.01.25, 09:44 • 28758 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
nikopol-ukraineNikopol, Ukraine

