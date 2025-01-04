Nighttime strike on Nikopol: occupiers attacked the fire department

Russian troops shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, "Grads" and a kamikaze drone. As a result of the attacks, the fire station was damaged, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the RMA, reported on Saturday, according to UNN.

At night and in the morning, the aggressor terrorized Nikopol. He hit the city with heavy artillery and "Grad". He hit a kamikaze drone. The fire station was damaged. There are no dead or injured. - wrote Lysak.

According to him, in other areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were no enemy strikes.

