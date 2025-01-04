Nighttime strike on Nikopol: occupiers attacked the fire department
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers attacked Nikopol with artillery, Grads, and a kamikaze drone. As a result of the shelling, a fire station was damaged, but there were no casualties.
Russian troops shelled Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery, "Grads" and a kamikaze drone. As a result of the attacks, the fire station was damaged, Serhiy Lysak, the head of the RMA, reported on Saturday, according to UNN.
At night and in the morning, the aggressor terrorized Nikopol. He hit the city with heavy artillery and "Grad". He hit a kamikaze drone. The fire station was damaged. There are no dead or injured.
According to him, in other areas of the Dnipropetrovsk region, there were no enemy strikes.
A blow to Chernihiv: Associate Professor of the Institute of Postgraduate Education Oleksiy Halyonka was killed03.01.25, 21:36 • 39250 views