Pope Leo's first speech after his enthronement: the main messages concerned love, peace and unity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

In the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV called for unity, peace and love. He offered the Vatican as a neutral platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Pope Leo XIV, during his speech after officially taking the Holy See in the Vatican, emphasized peace, love and unity, reports UNN.

We are called to show love to all in order to achieve unity, which does not cancel differences, but values the personal history of each person and the social and religious aspects of each person. Brothers and sisters, this is a time of love, the heart of the Gospel is the heart of Jesus, which makes us brothers and sisters with my predecessor Leo 13 XIII

 - said the Pope.

He called to build the church on the love of the Lord.

We can ask ourselves today whether these criteria will prevail in the world today. Won't every conflict cease to exist? Won't peace return with the light, the power of the Holy Spirit? Let us build a church that will be based on the love of the Lord, a church that opens its arms to all in the world and preaches the word and allows itself to be hardworking and in harmony for the world. Together as brothers and sisters, let us go to meet God and love one another

- called Pope Leo. 

Let's add

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy was also present at the enthronement of the Pope. He was accompanied by First Lady Olena Zelenska, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha. The US was represented by Vice President Jay Dee Vance. There were also: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Merz and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.  

Supplement

Today, May 18, Pope Leo XIV officially took the Holy See in the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV offered the Vatican as a neutral platform for direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin called the results of the Turkish meetings tragic.

 Pope Leo XIV met on Thursday, May 15 in the Vatican with the head of the Greek Catholic Church in Ukraine, Blessed Sviatoslav Shevchuk during one of his first audiences as pontiff, which testified to his call for a peaceful, negotiated end to the war. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyNews of the World
Ukraine
Vatican City
