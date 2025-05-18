Tragedy due to the totalitarian system: on the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of deportation

$41.470.00
Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM • 8246 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 103507 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 68970 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 77066 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 330495 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 267194 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 124977 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118936 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99743 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121862 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Popular news

Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv and the region: air defense forces are working

May 18, 12:02 AM • 9870 views

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

May 18, 12:47 AM • 10802 views

In Crimea, the occupiers are conducting raids on cars to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens

May 18, 01:23 AM • 11528 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

May 18, 02:53 AM • 21080 views

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

May 18, 03:19 AM • 5012 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 129069 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 330495 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 267194 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 380204 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 368089 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 59292 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 103507 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 54744 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 58805 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 69485 views
Tragedy due to the totalitarian system: on the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of deportation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

On May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people. Zelenskyy stressed that the tragedy was repeated in 2014 with the occupation of Crimea by Russia.

Tragedy due to the totalitarian system: on the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of deportation

Today, May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the deportation and genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, at least a third of whom were lost due to diseases, hunger, exhaustion and abuse due to the policy of the leaders of Russia.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Telegram writes UNN.

Details

81 years ago, the Soviet government began the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people. An entire people were expelled from their native land and thrown on a road that became a death sentence for thousands and thousands of people, for many families. At least a third of the Crimean Tatar people were lost due to diseases, hunger, exhaustion and abuse. A tragedy that became possible due to the criminal totalitarian system and the impunity of the leaders in Moscow

- the statement reads.

Zelenskyy stressed that this tragedy should never have happened again, but in 2014 Crimea was again under Russian occupation and thousands of Crimean Tatar families are again separated and forced to fight for freedom and their own home.

We honor the memory of all victims of the deportation, this genocide of the Crimean Tatar people. We remember how important it is that the people were able to return home. We are working to protect our independent state, all our people, all our land. Crimea, like all of Ukraine, must be free. Empires always fall

 - he added

Let us remind you

Today, May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944, which was recognized as genocide by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

The main task of the Mejlis is to protect the integrity of Ukraine and return Crimea - Chubarov30.04.25, 16:24 • 6596 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
