Tragedy due to the totalitarian system: on the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of deportation

Today, May 18, Ukraine commemorates the victims of the deportation and genocide of the Crimean Tatar people, at least a third of whom were lost due to diseases, hunger, exhaustion and abuse due to the policy of the leaders of Russia.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Telegram writes UNN.

81 years ago, the Soviet government began the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people. An entire people were expelled from their native land and thrown on a road that became a death sentence for thousands and thousands of people, for many families. At least a third of the Crimean Tatar people were lost due to diseases, hunger, exhaustion and abuse. A tragedy that became possible due to the criminal totalitarian system and the impunity of the leaders in Moscow - the statement reads.

Zelenskyy stressed that this tragedy should never have happened again, but in 2014 Crimea was again under Russian occupation and thousands of Crimean Tatar families are again separated and forced to fight for freedom and their own home.

We honor the memory of all victims of the deportation, this genocide of the Crimean Tatar people. We remember how important it is that the people were able to return home. We are working to protect our independent state, all our people, all our land. Crimea, like all of Ukraine, must be free. Empires always fall - he added

