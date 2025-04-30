$41.560.18
The main task of the Mejlis is to protect the integrity of Ukraine and return Crimea - Chubarov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3184 views

Refat Chubarov stated that the main efforts of the Mejlis are aimed at protecting the sovereignty of Ukraine and the speedy liberation of Crimea. Also, the Mejlis controls the preservation of the language and culture of the Crimean Tatars.

The main task of the Mejlis is to protect the integrity of Ukraine and return Crimea - Chubarov

The head of the Mejlis, Refat Chubarov, stated that the main goals of the Mejlis are to protect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the speedy liberation of Crimea.

Chubarov said this on the air of the national telethon, writes UNN.

Details

The most important issue for us is the issue related to the protection of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukrainian state. The most powerful efforts are aimed at liberating Crimea as soon as possible

- Chubarov noted.

Chubarov also added that the Mejlis, within its powers, controls all important spheres of life of the Crimean Tatars, in particular in matters of preserving language and culture.

We are trying to fulfill all those powers that are defined by the regulations of the Kurultai of the Crimean Tatar people. And this applies to all spheres of life of the Crimean Tatar people: issues of language and culture

- Chubarov explained.

Supplement

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people rejected the possibility of recognizing annexed Crimea as Russian and warned that attempts to do so contradict international law. Chubarov recalled that it was during Donald Trump's first presidential term that the United States adopted the "Crimean Declaration", which states that the United States condemns russia's attempt to annex Crimea and undertakes to maintain this policy until the territorial integrity of Ukraine is restored.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

