Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

$41.470.00
46.380.00
ukenru
Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM • 10307 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 107025 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 71274 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 79165 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 333676 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 268973 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 125467 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 119003 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99859 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121877 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+16°
4.5m/s
48%
745mm
Popular news

In Crimea, the occupiers are conducting raids on cars to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens

May 18, 01:23 AM • 12964 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

May 18, 02:53 AM • 22561 views

Turkey discovers new giant gas field in Black Sea

May 18, 03:19 AM • 7694 views

The Ukrainian Navy reported the absence of Russian warships in the Black and Azov Seas

May 18, 03:58 AM • 6044 views

"We are far from that": Europe is not currently preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine - Merz

May 18, 04:23 AM • 5218 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 130342 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 333676 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 268973 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 381052 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 368920 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Donald Trump

Mark Carney

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Europe

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 59739 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 107025 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 55117 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 59129 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 69797 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Leopard 2

F-16 Fighting Falcon

M109 howitzer

MGM-140 ATACMS

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1292 views

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the continuation of pressure on Russia due to its aggression in Ukraine. He also called on Italy to take a more active part in European efforts.

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking in Rome together with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, also spoke in favor of Italy's more active participation in European efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

UNN reports with reference to Euronews and Spiegel.

Details

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned Russia for continuing attacks on Ukraine "with unabated brutality," adding that Russian-Ukrainian ceasefire talks have also "failed" to meet expectations. Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome, Merz pledged to continue to increase pressure on Moscow.

Context

On Saturday, Meloni and Merz met at the Italian Prime Minister's official residence, Palazzo Chigi in Rome, for a discussion that lasted more than an hour. The German Chancellor is currently on inaugural visits to Europe. Merz announced that he would soon fly to Washington to meet with Trump. However, the exact date is not yet known.

Involving Italy in supporting Ukraine

Chancellor Merz also spoke in favor of more active involvement of Italy in European efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. After meeting with Giorgia Meloni, he said: "We agreed that Italy should play a certain role here." The Chancellor did not say exactly what this would mean during his first visit to Italy.

Reference

The German government recently issued an ultimatum to Moscow: if a ceasefire is not reached by Monday evening, sanctions will be "put into effect", said government representative Cornelius. The Kremlin reacted: "The language of ultimatums is unacceptable to Russia, it is inappropriate"

Recall

European countries are not planning to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, focusing on negotiations on a ceasefire with Russia. The format of peace talks and security guarantees for Ukraine are a priority. This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after a meeting of EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the summit in Albania.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome and confirmed Canada's support for Ukraine. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Giorgia Meloni
Rome
Washington, D.C.
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Italy
Germany
Ukraine
Brent
$65.23
Bitcoin
$103,866.40
S&P 500
$5,949.56
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$35.16
Золото
$3,194.50
Ethereum
$2,505.11