First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican shook hands for the first time with US Vice President Vance after their dispute in the White House, UNN writes.

The enthronement of the Pope in the Vatican gathered many world leaders. A symbolic moment took place at the ceremony:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President Jay Dee Vance.

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

They met with the latter for the first time after a dispute in the White House.

During the meeting, US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US would "feel" the war despite the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.

