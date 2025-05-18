$41.470.00
Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Exclusives
First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2008 views

In the Vatican, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US Vice President Pence for the first time after their dispute in the White House. It happened at the enthronement of the Pope.

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Vatican shook hands for the first time with US Vice President Vance after their dispute in the White House, UNN writes.

Details

The enthronement of the Pope in the Vatican gathered many world leaders. A symbolic moment took place at the ceremony:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shook hands with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President Jay Dee Vance.

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church 18.05.25, 10:54 • 2142 views

They met with the latter for the first time after a dispute in the White House.

Let us remind you

During the meeting, US President Donald Trump reacted sharply to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US would "feel" the war despite the ocean. The dispute arose over the discussion of security guarantees for Ukraine and American aid.

Rubio: Trump wants to meet with Putin as soon as possible18.05.25, 01:02 • 4056 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Vatican City
