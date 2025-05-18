$41.470.00
Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten
May 17, 11:01 PM • 5820 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 100818 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 67380 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 75688 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 328222 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 265872 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 124685 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118896 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 99628 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121845 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Popular news

Ukraine will receive 20 Cerberus air defense systems from Belgium

May 17, 10:57 PM • 14150 views

Russian UAVs spotted in Kyiv and the region: air defense forces are working

May 18, 12:02 AM • 7584 views

Denmark will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth over DKK 4 billion

May 18, 12:47 AM • 9168 views

In Crimea, the occupiers are conducting raids on cars to identify pro-Ukrainian citizens

May 18, 01:23 AM • 10332 views

A woman died in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack, a child is among the injured

02:53 AM • 19926 views
Publications

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 128051 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 328218 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 265869 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 379556 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 367471 views
UNN Lite

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 58940 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 100815 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 54445 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 58538 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 69229 views
Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

Pope Leo XIV has officially become the head of the church. Guests and believers gathered in St. Peter's Square to attend the solemn mass and congratulate the new pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

Before the inauguration ceremony, Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful, driving between the sectors in the popemobile.

UNN reports with reference to Ansa and tg24.

Today, Pope Leo XIV officially takes office. The Pontiff will celebrate Mass in St. Peter's Square in Rome, where state guests and many believers have already gathered. Leo XIV receives the papal regalia today, including the ring of the fisherman and the pallium - a white woolen cape embroidered with red crosses.

Reference

Rome is preparing to welcome 156 delegations from all over the world and more than 250,000 faithful, who are expected to be in St. Peter's Square for the inauguration ceremony of Pope Leo XIV.

The Pope greets the faithful in the square in front of St. Peter's Basilica

This morning, before the ceremony, Pope Leo XIV greeted the faithful, driving in the popemobile between the sectors in St. Peter's Square.

He greets and blesses thousands of people gathered in the sectors and along the barriers. Several times "Long live the Pope" was heard, joyful shouts and applause from the crowd greeted Leo XIV. The faithful are looking for the best place to see Prevost as close as possible, reports tg24.

The Pope also travels around the faithful on Viale della Conciliazione. You can see many posters and flags from all over the world.

State guests from all over the world

Among the people expected to be present are US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vice President Jay Dee Vance, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the first row of the Italian delegation will be President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Next to them will be the Peruvian delegation - headed by the President of the Republic Ersilia Boluarte Segarra - and the US delegation - with Vice President James D. Vance and Secretary of State Antonio Rubio - of the two countries of which Robert Francis Prevost is a citizen.

- reports Ansa.

Let us remind you

UNN reported that the President of Ukraine will take part in the solemn ceremony in the Vatican. The presence of many world leaders and about 250,000 pilgrims is expected.

US Vice President Jay Dee Vance will visit the Vatican for the second time in a few months.

Pope Leo XIV received the head of the UGCC and called for peace in Ukraine. 16.05.25, 09:53 • 3500 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Giorgia Meloni
Rome
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City
