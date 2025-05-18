Pope Leo XIV assumes office as head of the Roman Catholic Church

Before the inauguration ceremony, Pope Leo XIV greets the faithful, driving between the sectors in the popemobile.

Today, Pope Leo XIV officially takes office. The Pontiff will celebrate Mass in St. Peter's Square in Rome, where state guests and many believers have already gathered. Leo XIV receives the papal regalia today, including the ring of the fisherman and the pallium - a white woolen cape embroidered with red crosses.

Rome is preparing to welcome 156 delegations from all over the world and more than 250,000 faithful, who are expected to be in St. Peter's Square for the inauguration ceremony of Pope Leo XIV.

The Pope greets the faithful in the square in front of St. Peter's Basilica

This morning, before the ceremony, Pope Leo XIV greeted the faithful, driving in the popemobile between the sectors in St. Peter's Square.

He greets and blesses thousands of people gathered in the sectors and along the barriers. Several times "Long live the Pope" was heard, joyful shouts and applause from the crowd greeted Leo XIV. The faithful are looking for the best place to see Prevost as close as possible, reports tg24.

The Pope also travels around the faithful on Viale della Conciliazione. You can see many posters and flags from all over the world.

State guests from all over the world

Among the people expected to be present are US Vice President Jay Dee Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In the first row of the Italian delegation will be President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Next to them will be the Peruvian delegation - headed by the President of the Republic Ersilia Boluarte Segarra - and the US delegation - with Vice President James D. Vance and Secretary of State Antonio Rubio - of the two countries of which Robert Francis Prevost is a citizen. - reports Ansa.

