Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV
May 17, 01:35 PM • 103659 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 12:09 PM • 74229 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 52568 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 62336 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 307529 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 252887 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 121396 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 118352 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 98930 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121675 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

Rubio: Trump wants to meet with Putin as soon as possible

Kyiv • UNN

 • 402 views

The US Secretary of State announced Trump's desire to negotiate with Putin to resolve the stalemate in relations. Agreement on the details of the meeting is expected in the near future.

Rubio: Trump wants to meet with Putin as soon as possible

US President Donald Trump wants to meet with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin as soon as possible. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in an interview with CBS News, reports UNN.

Details

The US Secretary of State said that Donald Trump "has already openly expressed his desire" to hold direct talks with Putin. According to Marco Rubio, a meeting between Trump and Putin is "the only thing that can help break the deadlock".

After all, the only thing that can resolve this deadlock is a direct conversation between Trump and Putin. He (Trump, - ed.) has already openly expressed his desire and confidence that this should happen. And we hope it will be resolved soon

- said the head of American diplomacy. 

It is noted that the American side has already made a corresponding proposal, and now the only question is the coordination of details: the place, time and agenda of the negotiations.

The organization of such a meeting requires some preparation, so I cannot say that it is already in the planning process - with the choice of place and date. But the president (Donald Trump — Ed.) wants this. He wants to hold a meeting as soon as possible. I think that the Russian side has also expressed its readiness. So now it all comes down to bringing all parties together, determining where and when this meeting will take place and what exactly it will be about

- noted Marco Rubio.

He emphasized that the United States does not want to participate in "endless negotiations" without results.

There must be some progress, movement forward

- explained the US Secretary of State.

He informed that the American side is waiting for a document prepared by both parties - Ukraine and Russia, which will demonstrate concessions, realism and a rational approach to the peace process.

"If, as a result, a document is prepared by both parties within the next few days, and it shows that both parties are making concessions... then we can confidently continue our participation. If the result is unproductive - we may give a different assessment of the situation," Rubio concluded.

Let us remind you

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on May 16. These were the first direct talks in more than three years since the full-scale invasion. They ended about two hours after the start.    

During the negotiations, the Russian delegation put forward new, unacceptable demands. In particular, the Russian delegation threatened to seize the Kharkiv and Sumy regions.    

After the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer and Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk held negotiations with US President Donald Trump. The President of Ukraine noted that during the conversation, the importance of sanctions was pointed out if Russia refuses a complete and unconditional ceasefire and killings.  

The US President said that he would probably schedule a meeting with Putin, after which a peace agreement will be concluded. However, if there are no results at the negotiations in Turkey, Trump did not rule out the use of sanctions.

On May 17, Donald Trump announced telephone negotiations with Putin to stop the "bloody massacre". After that, he plans to negotiate with Zelenskyy and NATO leaders.

Dmytro Peskov confirmed the preparation of the conversation between Putin and Trump, which was announced by the head of the White House. Trump also plans to hold talks with Zelenskyy and NATO leaders on May 19.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
