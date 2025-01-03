A blow to Chernihiv: Associate Professor of the Institute of Postgraduate Education Oleksiy Halyonka was killed

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 61980 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151071 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129366 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136844 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135247 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173311 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111047 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165752 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104530 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113981 views

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132847 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131864 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 50179 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101659 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103870 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151076 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173314 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193434 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182588 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131864 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132847 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143555 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135127 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152264 views
A blow to Chernihiv: Associate Professor of the Institute of Postgraduate Education Oleksiy Halyonka was killed

A blow to Chernihiv: Associate Professor of the Institute of Postgraduate Education Oleksiy Halyonka was killed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39250 views

Oleksiy Halonka, an associate professor at the Chernihiv Institute of Postgraduate Education, was killed by a Russian missile strike. The 72-year-old teacher had previously lost his home to shelling in March 2022.

An associate professor of the Department of Philological Disciplines and Methods of Teaching at the Chernihiv Regional Institute of Postgraduate Education named after Ushynsky, Oleksiy Halyonka, was killed in a triple missile attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the rector of the institute Anatoliy Zalisky, UNN reports.

"Unfortunately, it is true. I received a call from Aleksey Anatolyevich's niece, Lyudmila Galyonka, who told me about it. He was still at work today. He is a candidate of pedagogical sciences. Recently, he worked part-time," Zalisky said.

The deceased was 72 years old.

According to Vasyl Bilohura, the head of the education department of the Chernihiv City Council, on his Facebook page, in March of 2012, Oleksiy Halonka's house burned down.

"After Russian shells hit his house, it burned to the ground, and in recent years he has been living in an adapted room.

Addendum

The Russian attack on Chernihiv resulted in one dead and four wounded. The attack damaged residential buildings in the private sector.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
chernihivChernihiv

