A blow to Chernihiv: Associate Professor of the Institute of Postgraduate Education Oleksiy Halyonka was killed

An associate professor of the Department of Philological Disciplines and Methods of Teaching at the Chernihiv Regional Institute of Postgraduate Education named after Ushynsky, Oleksiy Halyonka, was killed in a triple missile attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the rector of the institute Anatoliy Zalisky, UNN reports.

"Unfortunately, it is true. I received a call from Aleksey Anatolyevich's niece, Lyudmila Galyonka, who told me about it. He was still at work today. He is a candidate of pedagogical sciences. Recently, he worked part-time," Zalisky said.

The deceased was 72 years old.

According to Vasyl Bilohura, the head of the education department of the Chernihiv City Council, on his Facebook page, in March of 2012, Oleksiy Halonka's house burned down.

"After Russian shells hit his house, it burned to the ground, and in recent years he has been living in an adapted room.

Addendum

The Russian attack on Chernihiv resulted in one dead and four wounded. The attack damaged residential buildings in the private sector.