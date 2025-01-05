Two people wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian strike
Kyiv • UNN
Two local residents were wounded in the shelling of Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts of Kherson. A shuttle bus of a private carrier also came under fire.
Several districts of the city came under fire from the invaders. This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA.
Details
Around 11:30, the Russian armed forces shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the MIA, a 56-year-old woman was injured.
She was hospitalized with explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds,” said the head of the MVA on the TG channel.
A 49-year-old resident of Kherson who came under enemy fire in the Dniprovsky district of the city at about 10:00 a.m. also sought medical attention.
He has a mine-blast injury and contusion. Further examination is underway.
The MVA also reported that a shuttle bus belonging to a private carrier came under Russian fire in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.
