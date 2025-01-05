Two people wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian strike

Several districts of the city came under fire from the invaders. This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA.

Details

Around 11:30, the Russian armed forces shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the MIA, a 56-year-old woman was injured.

She was hospitalized with explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds,” said the head of the MVA on the TG channel.

A 49-year-old resident of Kherson who came under enemy fire in the Dniprovsky district of the city at about 10:00 a.m. also sought medical attention.

He has a mine-blast injury and contusion. Further examination is underway.

The MVA also reported that a shuttle bus belonging to a private carrier came under Russian fire in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

