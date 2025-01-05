Two people wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian strike

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 57671 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149766 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128697 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136232 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134804 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172494 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110911 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165125 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104509 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132031 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130945 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 45116 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100933 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103170 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172494 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165125 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192824 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182007 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130946 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132032 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143322 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134902 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152062 views
Actual
Two people wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian strike

Two people wounded in Kherson as a result of Russian strike

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45211 views

Two local residents were wounded in the shelling of Korabelny and Dniprovsky districts of Kherson. A shuttle bus of a private carrier also came under fire.

Several districts of the city came under fire from the invaders. This was reported by Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson MBA.

Details

Around 11:30, the Russian armed forces shelled the Korabelny district of Kherson. According to the MIA, a 56-year-old woman was injured. 

She was hospitalized with explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds," said the head of the MVA on the TG channel.

A 49-year-old resident of Kherson who came under enemy fire in the Dniprovsky district of the city at about 10:00 a.m. also sought medical attention.

He has a mine-blast injury and contusion. Further examination is underway.

The MVA also reported that a shuttle bus belonging to a private carrier came under Russian fire in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson.

Occupants shelled Nikopol: three wounded04.01.25, 13:58 • 29841 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

