A mercenary from Uzbekistan was sentenced for participating in the Russian Armed Forces and killing Ukrainian soldiers

A 39-year-old Uzbek citizen who participated in the Russian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was sentenced to four years and two months of imprisonment by the Andizhan court.

In Uzbekistan, a man was convicted of participating in Russia's war in Ukraine. At a meeting on December 4, the Andijan City Criminal Court passed a verdict against an Uzbek citizen who pleaded guilty and, more importantly, stated that he had killed more than ten Ukrainian soldiers during his participation in the fighting.

On July 21, 2023, the defendant signed contract No. 625 with the Russian armed forces. Until December 2023, he participated in hostilities conducted by Russian forces in the Ukrainian cities of Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut.

The man was promised 450 thousand rubles per month: he received two payments of 150 thousand rubles each, and then the payments stopped. The Uzbek citizen received an offer to continue serving in the Russian armed forces, but refused.

On December 31, 2023, he returned to Uzbekistan.

The defendant voluntarily appeared before the law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan and provided all the documents confirming his service in the Russian armed forces. At the hearing, the defendant expressed remorse, explaining his actions by his difficult financial situation, gazeta.uz reports .

Judge Otabek Mamazhanov found him guilty under Article 154, paragraph 1 (mercenarism / punishable by imprisonment for 5 to 10 years) and Article 154-1, paragraph 1 (receipt, recruitment for military service of foreign states / punishable by a fine of up to 300 BRV or correctional labor for up to 3 years) of the Criminal Code.