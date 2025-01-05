ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41391 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145164 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126106 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133801 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133333 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169834 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110402 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163172 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104423 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113939 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

A mercenary from Uzbekistan was sentenced for participating in the Russian Armed Forces and killing Ukrainian soldiers

A mercenary from Uzbekistan was sentenced for participating in the Russian Armed Forces and killing Ukrainian soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60402 views

An Andijan court sentenced a 39-year-old Uzbek citizen to 4 years and 2 months in prison for participating in the war on the side of Russia. The man confessed to killing more than 10 Ukrainian soldiers during the battles in Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut.

A 39-year-old Uzbek citizen who participated in the Russian Armed Forces at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was sentenced to four years and two months of imprisonment by the Andizhan court.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Novaya Gazeta EU.

In Uzbekistan, a man was convicted of participating in Russia's war in Ukraine. At a meeting on December 4, the Andijan City Criminal Court passed a verdict against an Uzbek citizen who pleaded guilty and, more importantly, stated that he had killed more than ten Ukrainian soldiers during his participation in the fighting.

On July 21, 2023, the defendant signed contract No. 625 with the Russian armed forces. Until December 2023, he participated in hostilities conducted by Russian forces in the Ukrainian cities of Shakhtarsk and Bakhmut.

The man was promised 450 thousand rubles per month: he received two payments of 150 thousand rubles each, and then the payments stopped. The Uzbek citizen received an offer to continue serving in the Russian armed forces, but refused.

A "dnr" militant is identified as having broken into a house, intimidated and raped a woman28.06.24, 16:45 • 20222 views

On December 31, 2023, he returned to Uzbekistan.

The defendant voluntarily appeared before the law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan and provided all the documents confirming his service in the Russian armed forces. At the hearing, the defendant expressed remorse, explaining his actions by his difficult financial situation, gazeta.uz reports .

Judge Otabek Mamazhanov found him guilty under Article 154, paragraph 1 (mercenarism / punishable by imprisonment for 5 to 10 years) and Article 154-1, paragraph 1 (receipt, recruitment for military service of foreign states / punishable by a fine of up to 300 BRV or correctional labor for up to 3 years) of the Criminal Code.

10.07.23, 16:29 • 364714 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

uzbekistanUzbekistan
ukraineUkraine
bakhmutBakhmut

