A "dnr" militant is identified as having broken into a house, intimidated and raped a woman
Kyiv • UNN
In April 2022, a 29-year-old "dpr" militant from the 115th regiment broke into a house in Kharkiv region, intimidated and raped a woman at gunpoint.
A 29-year-old serviceman of the 115th regiment of the "Donetsk People's Republic" who beat and raped a woman in Kharkiv region in April 2022 was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia. UNN reports with reference to the official telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.
A "DNR" militant who raped a woman during the occupation of Kharkiv region has been identified
Details
The suspect in the cruel treatment of civilians (part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is a serviceman of the 115th regiment of the "dpr" terrorist organization .
This unit seized one of the settlements of Kharkiv district. The occupants intimidated civilians, conducted filtration measures and searches of local residents.
Preparing a breakthrough of the occupiers in Donetsk region: Russian special forces agent detained28.06.24, 10:30 • 30395 views
According to the investigation, at the end of April 2022, the suspect broke into the territory of the household where the young woman and her family lived.
The militant approached her, and the victim, frightened, stepped back. He grabbed her and hit her head against the wall of the house.
The man forced the woman to sit on a bench. She continued to resist, so he hit her again.
Having pushed the woman onto a bench, the suspect said that if she refused, other soldiers would rape her, and in order to intimidate her as much as possible, he fired a firearm near her body.
He then began to tear off the victim's clothes, the woman screamed and asked him to let her go, so he slammed her head against the wall for the third time and raped her.
The war criminal also added that if the victim told anyone about him, he would find her and kill her.
The suspect is currently on the wanted list.
Russian commanders in Donetsk region ordered not to capture Ukrainian soldier, but to cut off his head - Kostin18.06.24, 16:27 • 23115 views