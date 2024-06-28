Preparing a breakthrough of the occupiers in Donetsk region: Russian special forces agent detained

The SBU CI detained another Russian agent who was spying on the Defense Forces in Donetsk region. The suspect was reconnoitering the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel and heavy weapons in the Pokrovsk sector, where continuous fighting continues. This was reported by the SBU press service, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy was most interested in the locations of fortifications and artillery firing positions. The invaders needed this information to prepare new offensives and break through the Ukrainian defense.

To collect information, the agent walked around the area on foot, where he recorded the locations he needed. He marked the coordinates on Google maps.

The SBU detained the suspect in his own home. The SBU also took comprehensive measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was a resident of Myrnohrad, an employee of a private security company. In April of this year, the man was remotely recruited by a special forces officer of the Russian Guard, who cooperates with the military intelligence of Russia. The SBU has already identified him, the statement said.

The traitor came to the attention of the occupiers as an active user of pro-Russian Telegram channels, where he left his anti-Ukrainian comments.

During the searches of the detainee's apartment, a cell phone used by him to communicate with the aggressor was seized.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the Russian agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

