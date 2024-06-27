Seven bloggers detained in Odesa for trying to disrupt mobilization and "leaking" locations of the military training center to the enemy

The SBU exposed a network of bloggers in Odesa who were acting in the interests of Russian special services. The offenders tried to disrupt mobilization and "leaked" the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city. To do this, the offenders filmed provocative streams and published fake reports about the Ukrainian military and representatives of the TCC. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that bloggers disseminated the coordinates of checkpoints and routes of movement of mobile groups of local military commissariats. The occupiers could have used this information to prepare air strikes on the places where Ukrainian defenders were concentrated.

However, the Security Service thwarted the enemy's plans and detained 7 suspects.

Among the detainees are a couple from Odesa who leaked the locations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to a pro-Russian Telegram channel with a total audience of over 200,000 users. According to available data, this online resource is administered by representatives of the FSB, who thus collect information about the locations and movements of the Defense Forces, - the statement said.

In addition to the couple, the SBU detained another local resident who was leaking information to the same Telegram channel.

Also, four residents of Odesa were detained who tried to disrupt the mobilization through posts in specialized groups and chatbots of popular messengers. Among them is the administrator of a regional Telegram channel with a 15,000 audience. There, the defendant distributed the current locations of the TCC servicemen and urged his followers to join subversive activities in favor of Russia.

After the detention of the criminals, the SBU took measures to secure the places of deployment and movement of Ukrainian military. During the searches, the SBU seized mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of criminal actions.

SBU investigators have served the detainees a notice of suspicion under Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period). The offenders face up to 8 years in prison.

In Odessa, two men were supposed to set fire to the car of the Ukrainian military on the order of the FSB, they were detained - SBU