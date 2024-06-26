In Odessa, two men were supposed to set fire to the car of the Ukrainian military on the order of the FSB, they were detained - SBU

The security service of Ukraine reported on the detention in Odessa of 2 men who were supposed to set fire to the cars of the Ukrainian military on the order of the FSB, writes UNN.

Details

"The Security Service and the National Police prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Odessa. As a result of complex measures, two men who worked for the FSB were detained in the Regional Center. by order of the Russian special service, the defendants were preparing arson attacks on the cars of the Ukrainian military on the territory of the city," the SBU said in Telegram.

As noted, to commit the crime, the attackers used a flammable Kindler, which was supposed to accelerate the ignition of the vehicle.

To identify potential targets, the defendants drove around city streets, where they recorded license plates and parking spots of cars driven by military personnel, the Special Service said.

"They passed the information they received remotely to their Russian curator. After the "go-ahead" from the FSB, the perpetrators set fire to the car chosen by the curator, and then hid at different addresses. so they burned the official car of a soldier from the AFU combat brigade stationed in the region," the SBU said.

It is reported that despite the attempt of the defendants to "lie low", law enforcement officers thwarted enemy plans – they established the locations of both attackers and detained them in their own homes.

"According to the investigation, one of the detainees is a previously convicted drug dealer from Odessa. To commit crimes, the recidivist attracted a drug - addicted local resident, who agreed to be an accomplice in exchange for a dose of drugs," the SBU said.

Now investigators of the Security Service have informed the detainees about suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a terrorist act committed by prior agreement by a group of persons that caused significant property damage). the attackers are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison.

