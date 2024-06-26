$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90800 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102211 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119228 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189012 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233409 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143242 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369069 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181745 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197918 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

In Odessa, two men were supposed to set fire to the car of the Ukrainian military on the order of the FSB, they were detained - SBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22592 views

As a result of a joint operation of the SBU and the National Police in Odessa, two men were detained who, on the instructions of the FSB, were supposed to set fire to the cars of the Ukrainian military, the SBU reported.

In Odessa, two men were supposed to set fire to the car of the Ukrainian military on the order of the FSB, they were detained - SBU

The security service of Ukraine reported on the detention in Odessa of 2 men who were supposed to set fire to the cars of the Ukrainian military on the order of the FSB, writes UNN.

Details

"The Security Service and the National Police prevented a series of terrorist attacks in Odessa. As a result of complex measures, two men who worked for the FSB were detained in the Regional Center. by order of the Russian special service, the defendants were preparing arson attacks on the cars of the Ukrainian military on the territory of the city," the SBU said in Telegram.

As noted, to commit the crime, the attackers used a flammable Kindler, which was supposed to accelerate the ignition of the vehicle.

To identify potential targets, the defendants drove around city streets, where they recorded license plates and parking spots of cars driven by military personnel, the Special Service said.

"They passed the information they received remotely to their Russian curator. After the "go-ahead" from the FSB, the perpetrators set fire to the car chosen by the curator, and then hid at different addresses. so they burned the official car of a soldier from the AFU combat brigade stationed in the region," the SBU said.

It is reported that despite the attempt of the defendants to "lie low", law enforcement officers thwarted enemy plans – they established the locations of both attackers and detained them in their own homes.

"According to the investigation, one of the detainees is a previously convicted drug dealer from Odessa. To commit crimes, the recidivist attracted a drug - addicted local resident, who agreed to be an accomplice in exchange for a dose of drugs," the SBU said.

Now investigators of the Security Service have informed the detainees about suspicion under Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a terrorist act committed by prior agreement by a group of persons that caused significant property damage). the attackers are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison.

He terrorized Odesa residents under the guise of a law enforcement officer: SBU detains repeat offender28.02.24, 12:45 • 22151 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Odesa
