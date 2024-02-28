He terrorized Odesa residents under the guise of a law enforcement officer: SBU detains repeat offender

In Odesa, the Security Service exposed a criminal who committed robberies against city residents under the guise of a law enforcement officer. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

The offender used a fake SBU ID. Law enforcers detained the offender red-handed when he attacked a local volunteer in the middle of the street and threatened him with a weapon, - the statement said.

Details

During the "raid", the defendant tried to take away 50 thousand US dollars from the victim, which the man had collected for Ukrainian defenders.

According to the investigation, the offender had been carefully preparing for the crime for almost a month. He studied the victim's daily routine and travel routes. On the day of the robbery, the robber drove up to the victim's apartment and waited for him to come out of the house. Then the robber put on a balaclava, pulled out a gun and put it to the man's head, demanding that he hand over the bag with the charity money.

Law enforcement officers exposed the criminal's criminal intentions at the stage of preparing the attack on the volunteer. This made it possible to document the offender's illegal activities in stages and detain him.

According to the investigation, the detainee is a repeat offender who has previously served time for serious crimes, including robbery. It is noted that he received a "tip" on potential victims through his own connections in criminal circles or received information from social networks.

During the investigation, the detainee was found to be in possession of a pistol of unknown origin and money of Ukrainian soldiers, which he tried to steal from the victim.

The offender has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 4 Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (robbery committed under martial law). He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a prisoner of the Zhytomyr Correctional Colony who extorted money from relatives of captured or missing Ukrainian soldiers at the front, promising to assist in their search and return home.