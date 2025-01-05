Chinese scientist names 16 new spider species in honor of famous pop musician's works

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104341 views

A professor at Tongzhen University has discovered 16 new species of spiders in China and named them after songs by Taiwanese musician Jay Chou. Among them are the “starry-eyed spider” and the “rainbow spider”.

Inspired by the songs of the hugely popular Taiwanese musician Jay Chou, a professor at Tongzhen University (southwestern China) has published a list of names of new spiders.

Transmits UNN with reference Phys.

“Star-eyed spider”, ‘rainbow spider’..: Mi Xiaoqi, a professor at Tongren University in southwestern China's Guizhou province, listed the newly discovered arachnids in an article published in the academic journal Zoological Research: Diversity and Conservation.

His post went viral. The corresponding hashtag on the microblogging platform Weibo has received more than 26 million views since Wednesday.

One of the arachnids - Cyclosa xingqing (or Starry Mood spider), 3.5 millimeters long  - is named after the hit 2000 love song from the debut album “Jay” by Chow (Taiwanese musician, producer, actor, director, winner of more than twenty international music awards).

Others are named after the same favorite tunes, including “Rainbow spider”, “Dragon Fist spider” and “Excuse spider”.

The 45-year-old man has been a household name in mainland China and beyond for more than two decades.

Now his songs will be immortalized as the names of the eight-legged animals that Mi and his colleagues recently discovered in China's Yunnan province.

Recall

During a 38-day expedition to the Alto Mayo region of Peru, scientists discovered 27 new species of animals. Among the findings are an amphibian mouse, a tree salamander, and a fish with an unusual drop-shaped extension on its head.

