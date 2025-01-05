Chinese scientist names 16 new spider species in honor of famous pop musician's works

Inspired by the songs of the hugely popular Taiwanese musician Jay Chou, a professor at Tongzhen University (southwestern China) has published a list of names of new spiders.

Transmits UNN with reference Phys.

“Star-eyed spider”, ‘rainbow spider’..: Mi Xiaoqi, a professor at Tongren University in southwestern China's Guizhou province, listed the newly discovered arachnids in an article published in the academic journal Zoological Research: Diversity and Conservation.

His post went viral. The corresponding hashtag on the microblogging platform Weibo has received more than 26 million views since Wednesday.

One of the arachnids - Cyclosa xingqing (or Starry Mood spider), 3.5 millimeters long - is named after the hit 2000 love song from the debut album “Jay” by Chow (Taiwanese musician, producer, actor, director, winner of more than twenty international music awards).

Others are named after the same favorite tunes, including “Rainbow spider”, “Dragon Fist spider” and “Excuse spider”.

The 45-year-old man has been a household name in mainland China and beyond for more than two decades.

Now his songs will be immortalized as the names of the eight-legged animals that Mi and his colleagues recently discovered in China's Yunnan province.

