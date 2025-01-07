Missile threat announced: three regions of Ukraine under attack

A missile threat has been announced in three regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A missile strike was detected in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. A state of high alert has been declared in the regions.

The Air Force is urging citizens to stay in shelters and take precautions.

