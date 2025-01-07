Missile threat announced: three regions of Ukraine under attack

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50304 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147420 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127382 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135007 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134051 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171137 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110670 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164076 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104454 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113952 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130550 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129309 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 36296 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 97987 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101949 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147370 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171111 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164053 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191809 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181030 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129331 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130568 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142876 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134500 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151685 views
Missile threat announced: three regions of Ukraine under attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 93826 views

A missile threat has been announced in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions. The Ukrainian Air Force urges people to take shelter.

A missile threat has been announced in three regions of Ukraine. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

A missile strike was detected in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. A state of high alert has been declared in the regions. 

The Air Force is urging citizens to stay in shelters and take precautions.

Ukrainian Air Force detects movement of enemy drones in three regions of Ukraine07.01.25, 02:04 • 24113 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

AnnouncementsWar
dniproDnipro
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

