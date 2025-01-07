Ukrainian Air Force detects movement of enemy drones in three regions of Ukraine

The movement of enemy attack drones is observed in the Ukrainian sky. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Air Force reports UAV trajectories in three regions.

In Kirovohrad region, the drones are moving westward. Meanwhile, in Cherkasy and Poltava regions, the drones were spotted on northern routes.

Local residents are advised to stay in shelters and not to ignore air raid warnings.

Enemy attacks: UAV strikes spotted in 8 regions at once