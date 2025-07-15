$41.840.05
American who adjusted strikes on Ukrainian military received Russian passport

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3968 views

US citizen Daniel Martindale, who spied on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and adjusted Russian strikes, received a Russian passport at the "DPR" representative office in Moscow. He was also awarded an order of the self-proclaimed republic.

American who adjusted strikes on Ukrainian military received Russian passport

US citizen Daniel Martindale, who spied on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was given a Russian passport. He lived for two years in Donbas, where he coordinated Russian strikes on Ukrainian military personnel. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The American received a Russian passport at the "DPR" representative office in Moscow. In addition, he was awarded the order of the self-proclaimed republic. Martindale stated that he wants to live in occupied Mariupol or annexed Crimea.

In February 2022, Martindale came to Ukraine from Poland under the guise of a volunteer and lived in the part of Donbas not occupied by the invaders, according to "Mediazona". After the start of the full-scale invasion, the American contacted the Russian military and offered them his services as a fire spotter. According to him, he decided to help Russia because he considers this country a symbol of "traditional values."

Russian propagandists said that the American repeatedly provided the occupiers with data for strikes on Ukrainian military personnel. Martindale himself admitted that he once directed a strike on a grocery store, in the basement of which there was allegedly a command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Occupants in TOT are hunting Ukrainians without Russian passports - CNS25.06.25, 20:07 • 3427 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarNews of the World
Crimea
United States
Ukraine
Mariupol
Poland
