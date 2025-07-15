US citizen Daniel Martindale, who spied on the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was given a Russian passport. He lived for two years in Donbas, where he coordinated Russian strikes on Ukrainian military personnel. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

The American received a Russian passport at the "DPR" representative office in Moscow. In addition, he was awarded the order of the self-proclaimed republic. Martindale stated that he wants to live in occupied Mariupol or annexed Crimea.

In February 2022, Martindale came to Ukraine from Poland under the guise of a volunteer and lived in the part of Donbas not occupied by the invaders, according to "Mediazona". After the start of the full-scale invasion, the American contacted the Russian military and offered them his services as a fire spotter. According to him, he decided to help Russia because he considers this country a symbol of "traditional values."

Russian propagandists said that the American repeatedly provided the occupiers with data for strikes on Ukrainian military personnel. Martindale himself admitted that he once directed a strike on a grocery store, in the basement of which there was allegedly a command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

