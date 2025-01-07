The temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine are experiencing an acute energy crisis caused by ineffective management by the occupation administrations. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

Power outages have become commonplace, despite the absence of attacks on energy facilities. The reason for this is the occupiers' inability to maintain and service the energy infrastructure in the occupied territories.

Terrorists are forced to attract specialists from other regions of the russian Federation to replace local personnel who refuse to cooperate with the enemy or leave the occupied areas. Thus, recently, power engineers from chuvashia were sent to the south of Ukraine.

This state of affairs demonstrates the low level of support among the local population and the real level of "popularity" of the enemy troops in the region, where many Ukrainians are ready to leave their homes to avoid cooperation with the aggressor.

