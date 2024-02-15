Humanitarian crisis escalates in the occupied territories of Donetsk region

The main problems in the occupied territories of eastern and southern Ukraine remain the economic and social spheres. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

According to available information, the worst situation is recorded in Horlivka and Novotroitsk districts of Donetsk region.

In these areas, there is a high level of unemployment, which is why a significant part of the economically active population has left the occupied territories, been deported or forcibly mobilized into the Russian armed forces, - the statement said.

Critical shortage of medicines and inability to obtain essential goods. At the same time, there are constant interruptions in the supply of electricity and natural gas. Elderly people and minor children, who have not been able to leave the temporarily occupied areas due to terrorist threats from the occupiers, are particularly affected.

Recall

Most hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories are not functioning. More than half of the hospitals have already been re-profiled into military hospitals. The occupiers simply closed some of them due to lack of staff.

