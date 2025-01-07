A powerful earthquake in the Himalayas: what is known about the consequences of the disaster

A powerful earthquake has struck the mountainous region of the Himalayas, causing human casualties and destruction. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

Among the most affected areas is the Tibetan city of Shigadze, where at least nine people were killed. Several buildings have collapsed in the city.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.1-magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremors were felt not only in Tibet but also in neighboring countries. The Nepalese capital Kathmandu reported strong tremors that also affected the area near Mount Everest. The earthquake was also recorded in the northern regions of India and Bhutan.

Rescue operations are currently underway, and the extent of the damage and the number of victims are being clarified. Geologists warn of possible aftershocks that could complicate the situation.

