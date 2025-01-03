Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 struck northern Chile: footage from the scene

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in northern Chile, La Tercera reports, UNN writes.

Details

This Thursday afternoon, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in the Antofagasta region.

"A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Antofagasta, Chile, on Thursday," the EMSC said, as quoted by Reuters, adding that the quake occurred at a depth of 104 km, the EMSC added.

The epicenter of the earthquake, as indicated by La Tercera, was recorded at 17:43 local time, 55.5 kilometers east of Quillagua, in the above-mentioned region, as well as in the regions of Arica, Parinacota and Tarapaca.

Despite the magnitude of the quake, the Chilean Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) ruled out that the tremors met the characteristics for a tsunami to hit the country's coast.

The footage of the earthquake was shared on social media.

In particular, from a video surveillance camera that captures movement in the house and the reaction of pets. Another video shows movement in a residential complex in Kalama. The network also showed a panorama of a group of houses during the earthquake.



