Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 struck northern Chile: footage from the scene

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65609 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152236 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129970 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137400 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135650 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174084 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111204 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166355 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104557 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133637 views
Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 struck northern Chile: footage from the scene

Earthquake with magnitude 6.1 struck northern Chile: footage from the scene

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25271 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Chile at a depth of 104 km. The epicenter was recorded 55.5 km from Quillagua, but there is no threat of a tsunami.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in northern Chile, La Tercera reports, UNN writes.

Details

This Thursday afternoon, a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in the Antofagasta region.

"A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Antofagasta, Chile, on Thursday," the EMSC said, as quoted by Reuters, adding that the quake occurred at a depth of 104 km, the EMSC added.

The epicenter of the earthquake, as indicated by La Tercera, was recorded at 17:43 local time, 55.5 kilometers east of Quillagua, in the above-mentioned region, as well as in the regions of Arica, Parinacota and Tarapaca.

Despite the magnitude of the quake, the Chilean Navy's Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service (SHOA) ruled out that the tremors met the characteristics for a tsunami to hit the country's coast.

The footage of the earthquake was shared on social media.

In particular, from a video surveillance camera that captures movement in the house and the reaction of pets. Another video shows movement in a residential complex in Kalama. The network also showed a panorama of a group of houses during the earthquake.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
chileChile

