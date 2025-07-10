In Kyiv region, circumstances of a road accident are being investigated, during which an uncontrolled car killed a child

Kyiv Oblast police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road accident that resulted in the death of a child. The accident occurred on July 10, at approximately 1:00 PM, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police on Telegram.

Details

The incident happened on Shevchenko Street. According to preliminary data, the driver left a Renault Master car running on the roadside. The car began to move on its own and hit a child.

The 9-year-old boy died from his injuries.

Employees of the Bucha District Police Department and medics are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident.

