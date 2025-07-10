$41.770.07
In Kyiv region, circumstances of a road accident are being investigated, during which an uncontrolled car killed a child

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka on July 10, a Renault Master car, left running, spontaneously moved and fatally injured a 9-year-old boy. Police are establishing the circumstances of the accident.

Kyiv Oblast police are investigating the circumstances of a fatal road accident that resulted in the death of a child. The accident occurred on July 10, at approximately 1:00 PM, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police on Telegram.

Details

The incident happened on Shevchenko Street. According to preliminary data, the driver left a Renault Master car running on the roadside. The car began to move on its own and hit a child.

The 9-year-old boy died from his injuries.

Employees of the Bucha District Police Department and medics are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Kyiv Oblast
