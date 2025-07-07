Car accident in Brovary: seven injured, including three children

In Brovary, three cars collided at high speed last night. As a result of the accident, seven people were injured, including three underage children. This was reported by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, writes UNN.

Details

Earlier, at 23:17, rescuers received a report about a road accident on Sichovykh Striltsiv Street in Brovary involving three cars.

Seven people were injured, including three underage children – two born in 2014 and one in 2016.

The injured were promptly taken to Brovary Central District Hospital. According to the chief physician of Brovary Central District Hospital, Valentyn Bahniuk, two children are in serious condition, one of them has undergone surgery, and one boy is in moderate condition.

Bus overturned in Dnipropetrovsk region: passenger killed, 17 injured

Three adults were also hospitalized, another injured person received medical assistance and did not require hospitalization.

In Zakarpattia region, a car crashed into a checkpoint, killing a border guard: the intoxicated female driver was detained