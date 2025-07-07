Bus overturned in Dnipropetrovsk region: passenger killed, 17 injured

$41.730.01
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
07:09 AM • 2524 views
03:41 AM • 7269 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
July 6, 12:18 PM • 41935 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
July 6, 08:52 AM • 117977 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
July 6, 06:37 AM • 120758 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 225818 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 4, 03:30 PM • 362390 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 02:07 PM • 372659 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:00 PM • 143484 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 117269 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian army occupied two more settlements, advancing further - DeepStateJuly 6, 10:14 PM • 16689 views
Near the capital, PPO works on Russian drones – KMVAJuly 6, 10:56 PM • 17647 views
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political party03:03 AM • 15374 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 people03:46 AM • 17616 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attack04:27 AM • 7372 views
07:09 AM • 2524 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 1385 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
July 5, 07:00 AM • 148549 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 03:30 PM • 362390 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:07 PM • 372659 views
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Venediktova Iryna Valentynivna
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 225818 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 77448 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 198499 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 224748 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 193628 views
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system
9K720 Iskander
Su-34

Bus overturned in Dnipropetrovsk region: passenger killed, 17 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 618 views

On July 7, around 5:00 AM, a passenger bus overturned on a road in Petrykivka district, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the accident, one person died and 17 were injured and hospitalized.

Bus overturned in Dnipropetrovsk region: passenger killed, 17 injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a passenger bus overturned in the morning; preliminarily, one passenger died and 17 people were injured. The police opened criminal proceedings, the National Police Department in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on July 7, around 5:00 AM, on a highway in the Petrykiv district.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the "VAN HOOL" bus lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of the accident, one bus passenger died, and 17 more people sustained bodily injuries," the report states.

The injured were hospitalized to medical facilities for necessary assistance.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules, resulting in death and bodily injuries).

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 26850 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Ukraine
Tesla
