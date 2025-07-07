Bus overturned in Dnipropetrovsk region: passenger killed, 17 injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a passenger bus overturned in the morning; preliminarily, one passenger died and 17 people were injured. The police opened criminal proceedings, the National Police Department in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident occurred on July 7, around 5:00 AM, on a highway in the Petrykiv district.

According to preliminary information, the driver of the "VAN HOOL" bus lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.

"According to preliminary information, as a result of the accident, one bus passenger died, and 17 more people sustained bodily injuries," the report states.

The injured were hospitalized to medical facilities for necessary assistance.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules, resulting in death and bodily injuries).

