In Zakarpattia region, a car crashed into a checkpoint, killing a border guard: the intoxicated female driver was detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 747 views

In Zakarpattia region, a 53-year-old female driver of a BMW X5, allegedly intoxicated, crashed into a control and revision point, resulting in the death of a 45-year-old State Border Guard Service serviceman. The woman has been detained, and criminal proceedings have been initiated.

In Zakarpattia region, a car crashed into a checkpoint, killing a border guard: the intoxicated female driver was detained

In Zakarpattia region, a State Border Guard Service serviceman died in a road accident at a checkpoint; police detained a female driver with signs of intoxication, and a criminal case has been opened, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The police received a report on July 7 at about 4:30 AM that a car had crashed into a law enforcement checkpoint in Perechyn and that there were casualties as a result of the accident.

On site, law enforcement officers reviewed surveillance camera footage and established the preliminary circumstances of the accident.

It was established that a 53-year-old resident of Perechyn, driving a "BMW X5", lost control, drove into the oncoming lane, and collided with the concrete barrier of the law enforcement checkpoint. As a result of the accident, a 45-year-old State Border Guard Service serviceman was taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries

- the police reported.

"The driver of the car showed clear signs of alcohol intoxication, but she refused to undergo an examination for intoxication," the police noted.

The woman, as stated, was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. "She is currently in a medical facility under round-the-clock guard, as she was also injured during the collision. In addition, her passenger, a 31-year-old resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, was also hospitalized," law enforcement officers reported.

A criminal case was opened under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which is a violation of road safety rules or vehicle operation by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which caused the death of the victim.

The detainee faces up to 10 years in prison with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of 5 to 10 years.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

