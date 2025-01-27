Driver to be tried for road accident at checkpoint in Rivne region that killed police officer

A man from Poltava region who drove into a checkpoint on September 28 on the border of Rivne and Zhytomyr regions, killing one policeman and injuring two other people - a law enforcement officer and a soldier - will be tried. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Rivne region, according to UNN.

“On that day, the police family lost a colleague and friend, Serhiy Trum, who died on the spot from his injuries. Another dog handler and a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sustained moderate injuries,” the statement said.

The investigation found that, despite the fact that it was possible to avoid the collision, the DAF tanker truck, in an uncontrolled state, ran into a service vehicle that was standing in the vehicle inspection area and into two police officers and an Armed Forces serviceman who were inside the checkpoint.

“Investigators detained the driver of the DAF tanker truck in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine,” the police said.

The driver was served a notice of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules, which resulted in the death of a person.

The court imposed a measure of restraint on the detainee in the form of detention, but later changed it to house arrest.

As noted, the investigator of the Investigation Department completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the criminal proceedings to court.

Reportedly, the 54-year-old resident of Kremenchuk does not admit his guilt.

Earlier, UNN wrote that in Rivne region, a tanker truck crashed into a checkpoint . A 40-year-old police officer was killed in the accident, and two people were seriously injured. The driver was detained, the gas tank was not depressurized.