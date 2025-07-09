Four dead in a road accident in Ternopil region: a car and a truck collided

$41.850.05
Kyiv • UNN

 • 963 views

On July 9, a fatal road accident occurred in Ternopil region on the R-43 Ternopil–Zbarazh–Lanivtsi highway, near the village of Syniava. As a result of the collision between a car and a truck, four people died – the driver and passengers of the car.

In Ternopil region, four people died in a road accident on Wednesday, July 9. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that at 4:13 p.m. on the R-43 Ternopil–Zbarazh–Lanivtsi highway, near the village of Syniava, Zbarazh community, an accident occurred involving a passenger car and a truck.

As a result of the collision, four people died - the driver and passengers of the car. The identities of the deceased are currently being established

- the message says.

It is indicated that the duty guard of the 4th fire and rescue unit and rescuers of the emergency rescue squad of the State Emergency Service of Ternopil region arrived at the scene.

Rescuers unblocked the body of one deceased from the mangled car and stabilized the truck to avoid further threats. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the police

- summarized the State Emergency Service.

Recall

Recently, in Zakarpattia, a 53-year-old BMW X5 driver, presumably intoxicated, crashed into a control and revision point, which led to the death of a 45-year-old State Border Guard Service serviceman. The woman has been detained, and criminal proceedings have been opened.

