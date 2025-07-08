$41.800.06
In Zhytomyr, a 16-year-old girl died in a road accident involving a law enforcement officer, he was served with a notice of suspicion - SBI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 592 views

In Zhytomyr, a law enforcement officer, while intoxicated, caused a fatal road accident by crashing into a concrete support. As a result of the accident, a 16-year-old girl died, and other passengers were hospitalized.

In Zhytomyr, a 16-year-old girl died in a road accident involving a law enforcement officer, he was served with a notice of suspicion - SBI

A fatal road accident occurred in Zhytomyr involving a law enforcement officer. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) informed him of suspicion for causing the accident while intoxicated, the bureau reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"SBI employees detained and informed a law enforcement officer from Zhytomyr region of suspicion, who caused a fatal accident while intoxicated," the report says.

According to preliminary information, around 1:20 AM on July 7, in Zhytomyr, the driver of a passenger car lost control and crashed into a concrete support.

"The driver was a law enforcement officer who, during non-working hours, was transporting two underage girls – 16 and 17 years old – and a 25-year-old man. As a result of the collision, the 16-year-old girl died on the spot," the SBI reported.

Other injured persons with numerous injuries, as indicated, were hospitalized.

"According to the examination results, the man was driving while heavily intoxicated – the alcohol level in his blood exceeded the permissible norm by more than five times," the SBI noted.

Currently, the law enforcement officer has been detained and, as indicated, informed of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules while intoxicated, resulting in the death of the victim).

The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

Kherson law enforcement officer is served suspicion notice of death in road accident - SBI21.11.24, 18:13 • 23502 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

